Smith County officials investigate fatal fire

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal fire that occurred on Wednesday.
Crews responded to a fire at a residence in the 22500 block of County Road 3106 at about 7:56 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office, the residence, which was a travel-trailer turned into a permanent residence, was fully involved when crews arrived at the scene.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office reported the single resident of the home was found dead inside.
The sheriff’s office confirmed they are handling the investigation as a suicide. They said there was evidence of self-inflicted injuries at the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Crews from Winona Fire, Jackson-Heights and Gladewater responded to the fire.
