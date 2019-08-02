Murder charge dismissed in 2017 Chelsea Creek Apartment shooting

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A murder charge has been dismissed for a man who was arrested in connection with a 2017 fatal shooting at Chelsea Creek Apartments in Tyler.
Christopher Hardy, 24, of Tyler, was charged with capital murder following the November 2017 shooting. Three people were injured.
A Tyler Police Department representative said at the time of the shooting that Darryl Dewayne Washington Jr., 25, Terry Demond Rogers, 22, of Tyler, and Nadarius Houston, 18, of Tyler, were shot with semi-automatic handguns. Washington died from his injuries.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said Friday that the decision to dismiss the case was made after an extensive review of evidence.
“My office reviewed thousands of pages of reports and records, witness statements, video recordings and photographic evidence, laboratory reports, and met with case witnesses. Following our exhaustive review, we believe that the case must be returned to law enforcement for further investigation,” Putman wrote in a letter. “A major factor in this decision was a significant change in statements made by key witnesses. While I am committed to the aggressive prosecution of violent offenders, I am also committed to upholding the rule of law.”
The district attorney said he met with TPD investigators and asked them to continue the investigation “in hopes of finding sufficient evidence to present to a jury so we may see that justice is done for the victim’s family.”
