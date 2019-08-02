Numerous Henderson County fire departments battle complicated house fire

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Payne Springs Fire and Rescue says a fire in the Summerall Addition on Wednesday night was complicated by several obstacles over and above the fire itself.
The volunteer firefighters responded to the house fire at 8:37 p.m. and said heavy smoke was visible in the distance as far away as Gun Barrel City.
Along with Payne Springs volunteer firefighters, Eustace Fire, Gun Barrel City Fire, Log Cabin Fire, and Caney City Fire responded to the scene.
When the various departments arrived, they found a single story home with heavy fire on the front side, as well as an engulfed garage area. They had difficulty approaching the house because a power line had fallen in front of the structure and was arcing, so they could not safely pass. Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative arrived and cut off power to the pole.
Other challenges were that the road to access the home was a narrow single lane.
“This made apparatus placement key in leaving room for tankers to get in to provide a supply of water. The elevated heat index was also challenging for those actively fighting the fire," a Payne Springs fire official wrote.
One Payne Springs firefighter was treated on scene by UT Health EMS for heat-related issues. The Red Cross arrived with food and water for firefighters and to provide support for the homeowner whose house was burning.
The homeowner lost a pet, a dog, in the fire. No one else was reportedly injured.
Fire crews remained on scene putting out hot spots until after midnight, PSFR said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“We would also like to thank the Log Cabin and Caney City police departments for their assistance early in the call. They arrived prior to any fire units and had determined the need for TVEC and had already requested their response,” Payne Springs Fire officials wrote.
