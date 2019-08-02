Nacogdoches police arrest teen accused of assaulting, robbing elderly residents

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police say a 16-year-old who allegedly robbed and assaulted two elderly people is in custody.
The police department released a statement on the incident Friday.
About 1:45 a.m. Thursday, Nacogodches Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Wortham Drive in response to a burglary of a residence.
When they arrived, they found two elderly residents inside a bedroom with extensive injuries. The residents told officers they were in bed when the suspect came into the bedroom with a firearm and demanded property before assaulting them.
They were transported to a hospital by ambulance. Police say the residents are believed to be stable.
The Nacogdoches Criminal Investigation Division and evidence technicians also responded to the scene.
By 1 p.m. detectives identified a 16-year-old as a person of interest in the case.
NPD says the suspect was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.
