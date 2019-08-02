Monolithic dome to serve as engaging new science classroom at All Saints Episcopal School

“A door will then open up with a green light experience that will take them inside,” Cobb said. “There will be displays around the exterior of the dome that will look like they’re actually looking out the window or a porthole of a spacecraft. That will allow them to have a panoramic view of wherever we’re taking them that day. Again, it could be a journey to Mars, a journey underwater, to the jungle; wherever we decide to take them that day in the science lab experience.”