Kilgore’s Texan Theater hosts 8-day Harry Potter festival

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re still waiting on your invitation to Hogwarts, you might want to check out Potter Fest in Kilgore.
The eight-day event is happening at the Texan Theater in downtown Kilgore. The festival includes a Tri-Wizard Trivia Tournament, Best Dressed Competition, Potter’s favorite treats and of course all eight of the Harry Potter films.
Tickets are limited. They’re $30 per person and provides entry to all eight days. One-day tickets are available for $15.
