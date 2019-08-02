Kilgore’s Texan Theater hosts 8-day Harry Potter festival

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | August 2, 2019 at 1:47 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 1:47 PM

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re still waiting on your invitation to Hogwarts, you might want to check out Potter Fest in Kilgore.

The eight-day event is happening at the Texan Theater in downtown Kilgore. The festival includes a Tri-Wizard Trivia Tournament, Best Dressed Competition, Potter’s favorite treats and of course all eight of the Harry Potter films.

Tickets are limited. They’re $30 per person and provides entry to all eight days. One-day tickets are available for $15.

Kilgore Texan Theater is hosting an eight-day Harry Potter festival. Potter Fest will include all eight Harry Potter movies. (Jamey Boyum/KLTV Multimedia Journalist)
