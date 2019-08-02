Henderson firefighters, police on scene of ‘fully involved’ house fire on Overton Street

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A home is burning on Thursday night in Henderson.
Michael Searcy with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management says the resident of the home made it out safely, and no one else was inside. The house is in the vicinity of Northside Elementary and Lake Forest Park, in the 400 block of Overton Street.
Rusk County OEM asks that residents avoid driving in this area as active firefighting operations are in progress.
