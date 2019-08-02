Henderson County sheriff offers free disability-alert stickers

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a new tool in communicating with first responders.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse announced Friday morning that people with disabilities can alert law enforcement of their status by using new disability decals being offered free through his office.
Two versions of the bright, yellow stickers are available. In black and red text, one reads, “Person with a disability on board! In an emergency situation, please be aware person may be: non-verbal, non-ambulatory, not understand or have no awareness of danger. Includes but not limited to: autism, down syndrome, seizures, deaf, mute, muscular dystrophy, cerebral palsy, paraplegic."
The other — also with black and red text — reads, " Person with disability on board! In an emergency situation, please be aware person may be: run away, resist help, not understand or have awareness of danger. Includes, but not limited to: autism, down syndrome, seizures, deaf, mute."
Both versions feature the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office logo.
Hillhouse said he was inspired to order the 5-inch by 7-inch decals by Amanda Wilcox, who designed them and works at the Chandler & Brownsboro Statesman.
The notices also can be placed on front doors of people’s homes.
“These bright yellow window stickers will give first responders the information they need before they approach, and they will give people the security of knowing their situation is known,” Hillhouse said in a statement released Friday morning. “Information is key. The more we know about the status of an individual, the better position we are in to help.”
The stickers were printed by Athens Screen Printing at no cost to taxpayers. Hillhouse said the department paid for the project with money seized during criminal investigations.
The free stickers are available the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 206-A N. Murchison in Athens.
