Henderson County game warden recovers alligator reportedly kept in bathtub

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - An alligator, who game wardens believe was kept in someone’s bathroom, has been released back into the wild.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reported a Henderson County game warden received a call about someone allegedly having an alligator in their bathtub. According to the department, the caller informed them the person had posted a video of the alligator on their Snapchat.
The caller provided information about the person who posted the video, who was also a suspect in an illegal hunting incident.
The person was contacted by the game warden, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The man admitted to having the alligator and agreed to meet with the game warden in order to hand over the alligator.
The alligator, which was discovered to be 3-feet long, was recovered by the came warden, according to the department. It was then released back into the wild.
The person also admitted to the illegal hunting incident, which involved a large fallow deer that was allegedly shot from the road.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, citations were issued for the offenses.
KLTV has reached out to the Henderson County game wardens for more information.
