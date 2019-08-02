East Texas radio stations go silent with sale pending

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four East Texas radio stations owned by former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee and Paul Coates are expected to be sold to the parent company of Tyler-based KVNE and KGLY.
The stations were acquired by East Texas Results Media in 2017 for $1.2 million following a dispute within the former company, Waller Broadcasting. That resulted in the stations being turned off and the staff being locked out of the Jacksonville studios.
Coates said they went through three different staffs and could never generate the revenue needed. He said when the KVNE folks approached him about purchasing four of the six stations, they decided it was the best decision to sell. They plan on programming the stations with Christian formats.
East Texas Results Media will retain KTLU-AM and KEBE-AM with plans to sell. Coates said the building will also be sold off, and he believes it would make a great addition to the nearby UT Health campus.
The radio stations have been off air since the end of June.
