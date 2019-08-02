Downtown Tyler purse-snatcher gets 12-year prison sentence

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A man arrested after an attempted purse-snatching in downtown Tyler has pleaded guilty and accepted a 12-year prison sentence.
Court records show Keith Whittington, 17, of Tyler, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree aggravated robbery on Friday in Judge Christi Kennedy’s courtroom.
Whittington and a juvenile were arrested in April after a report of an attempted purse-snatching at the Downtown Square.
According to Tyler police, a mother and daughter were waiting to cross the street in the 100 block of East Erwin Street along with two people, one adult and one juvenile who were standing next to them. As they started to cross the street both suspects attempted to grab the purse by force from the mother and daughter injuring the mother as both females went down to the pavement during the struggle.
The suspects took off running when they realized that they were unable to obtain the purses. Several citizens who were in the area of the incident immediately gave chase catching both suspects before they were able to flee the area. They were both brought back to the scene where Whittington fled again and was later captured by responding officers. EMS responded to the scene and transported the mother to a Tyler hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
