Community helps Troup family dedicate splash pad to late father

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Community members in Troup joined the Layne family in dedicating the city’s new splash pad to the family’s late patriarch.
Joe A. Layne and his family have a long heritage in the Troup area; Layne served as a volunteer firefighter, coached youth baseball, and served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Troup before his death in Sept. 2014.
To honor Joe, his family offered up $100,000 to kick-start the process of constructing a splash pad that would bear Layne’s name and legacy to the city.
“This project came up several years ago, and my mother was very excited about being able to help with the project,” said Mickey Layne, one of Joe’s sons. “She brought the family in and we discussed the project and thought it’d be a great way to give back to a community that’s given our family so much.”
In the last weeks of school in May 2018, Troup Elementary second graders held a lemonade sale on their playground and proudly presented the Layne family with $937 to the city council to help with the cost.
“[Anyone] will have an opportunity to come out here and play and associate with each other,” said Joe Carlyle, mayor of Troup. “Maybe they don’t live in the same neighborhoods, maybe they don’t go to the same churches, maybe they are not even in the same schools; maybe it’s grandkids or cousins from out of town that will come here and make memories.”
The 1,500 sq. ft. Joe A. Layne splash pad is located in Zack Taylor park, located at the corner of East Calvert and South Virginia streets in Troup.
“It’s a great day. Anyone who knew my dad knew he was a kid at heart and probably right now, he’d be done visiting with all the people and in the water with all the kids,” Mickey Layne said.
The splash pad is a free admission water park and will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
