TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Beef Council’s Shalene McNeill is cooking with flank steak today; it’s an affordable and flavorful cut of beef that has great-for-you nutrients like protein and zinc. Flank steak tastes great with so many marinades – you will want to grill with it all summer.
Caribbean Flank Steak with Coconut Rice by Texas Beef Council
Ingredients
· 1 beef flank steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)
· 1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple
· 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
· 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
· 1 tablespoon Caribbean jerk seasoning
· 2 cups water
· 1 cup uncooked brown rice
· 3 tablespoons shredded coconut, toasted
· 2 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted
· 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro
Preparation
1. Drain pineapple, reserving 1/4 cup juice for marinade; discard excess juice. Reserve crushed pineapple for coconut rice.
2. Combine marinade ingredients and reserved pineapple juice in small bowl. Place beef steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.
3. Prepare coconut rice. Combine water and rice in medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 35 to 45 minutes or until rice is tender. Remove from heat. Stir in reserved pineapple, coconut, almonds and cilantro. Season with salt, as desired.
4. Meanwhile, remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.
5. Carve steak across the grain into thin slices. Serve with rice.
