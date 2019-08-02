Better East Texas: Preserving Battleship Texas

One of the true Texas historical artifacts is the Battleship Texas. Located near the Houston area, it is starting to show its age – and it needs to be preserved. Thankfully, State Senator Robert Nichols authored a bill in the Texas Legislature that passed both houses and will now provide funding to rescue the famous battleship. The Battleship Texas is located at the state park commemorating the historic Battle of San Jacinto so it is worth visiting. It is the only battleship to see action in both World War II and World War II, but again, the corrosive properties of the salt water surrounding the ship are taking its toll.