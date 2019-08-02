7 arrested during execution of narcotics search warrant in Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Seven people were arrested after officials found meth and marijuana during an executed search warrant in Marshall.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, their SWAT team along with the Marshall Police Department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Spruce Street. The warrant was reportedly part of an ongoing investigation.
During the search of house and a travel trailer at the residence, teams seized methamphetamine and marijuana that was packed for distribution, according to the sheriff’s office. The office reported illegally possessed prescription pills were also seized.
The sheriff’s office said a 2-year-old child was also discovered to be living at the residence. According to the sheriff’s office, Child Protection Services were called and took possession of the child.
The search warrant also resulted in the arrest of seven people:
- Kelvin Brown, 42, of Marshall was charged with possession of CS 4<200, possession of marijuana and possession of dangerous drugs.
- Deandre Brown, 22, of Marshall, was charged with possession of marijuana.
- Marcus Gray, 43, of Marshall, was charged with possession of marijuana.
- Martial Butler, 32, of Marshall, was charged with possession of marijuana.
- Brittany Mackinnon, 29, of Longview, was charged with public intoxication and 2 counts of possession of dangerous drugs.
- Laken Williams, 31, of Greenwood, Louisiana, was charged with abandoning or endangering of a child/criminal negligence.
- Aleasha Evans, 38, of Karnack, was charged with abandoning or endangering a child/criminal negligence.
All seven people were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation remains ongoing.
