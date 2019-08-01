Trial continues for one of four suspects in 2017 Camp County murder

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The murder trial for one of four people accused of killing a Pittsburg man continued Thursday morning.
The prosecution has rested and the defense is now presenting its case in the murder trial of Leticia Nohely Ramirez. She’s the first to on trial in the murder of Saul Martinez, 24.
In September 2017, Martinez was with a group of people gathered at a business in downtown Pittsburg. Investigators say the group moved to a location on County Road 3211 where an altercation happened and Martinez ended up dead.
The three others charged in Martinez’ death are Christian Omar Garcia, 25, Luis Osvaldo Ramirez 23, and Mario Perez Tovar 22.
There were no visible injuries on Martinez’ body, and an autopsy later discovered he died of asphyxiation, which indicated homicide.
Martinez was married and expecting his first child.
The four suspects in his deaths remain in the Camp County Jail, each with bonds of $500,000.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.