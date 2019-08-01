Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A quick warm-up into another hot afternoon for East Texas today. Skies will remain partly cloudy until the evening hours, with highs reaching into the middle 90s and heat indices climbing past 100 for much of East Texas. Partly cloudy skies and middle 90s for your Friday as well, this time with a few isolated pop up showers and thundershowers south of I-20 during the afternoon. Better chances for showers and storms on Saturday as an upper-level disturbance arrives in East Texas late in the morning. Areas along and north of I-20 are included in a Marginal (5%) risk for severe weather on Saturday with the greatest threat being isolated damaging gusty winds. The good news with the increased rain chances and cloud cover is that our weekend highs will likely only top off in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A few more isolated showers on Monday then drier conditions return, as do the middle 90s.