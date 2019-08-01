Man convicted in fatal Tyler crash to be released on bond after appeal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man in prison for a wreck that killed a Tyler woman, was granted bond Thursday afternoon.
James Fulton is being released on a $50,000 bond. He plans to pay that bond in cash. He will have to wear an ankle monitor and is prohibited from entering any establishment that sells alcohol.
In June, an appeals court granted James Fulton a new punishment hearing after reversing a trial court’s punishment. In December 2017, Fulton was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the 2016 wreck that killed Haile Beasley, 20.
A Tyler Police Department official said at the time of the crash that Beasley was driving eastbound on Grande Boulevard, when Fulton drove into oncoming traffic, striking her car head-on. Though police later determined Fulton was not intoxicated at the time of the crash, he did admit to drinking beforehand.
Fulton’s appeal argues three issues stemming from his trial — insufficient evidence, ineffective counsel and juror bias. The court of appeals overruled the first and third arguments and sustained the second argument of ineffective counsel.
During the punishment phase of Fulton’s trial, Kristin Woodard, a waitress at the Cascades Country Club, testified Fulton came in about a month after the crash and paid for drinks on his credit card. Prosecutors and Fulton’s attorney knew there was no record of this, but the appeals court said the defense failed to impeach Woodard’s testimony.
“For the reasons stated above, we overrule Appellant’s first and third issues, and sustain his second issue. Having sustained his second issue, we reverse the trial court’s judgment pertaining to punishment, and remand the case to the trial court for a new punishment trial,” the appeals court wrote in its judgment.
The date of Fulton’s new punishment trial has not yet been released.
