Livingston Lions

Head Coach: Finis Vanover
District: 11-4A Division I
School colors: Green, White
Stadium address: N Pine Ave & N Marsh Dr -- Livingston, Texas 77351
2018 Record: 0-10/ 0-5 district
Returning Starters: 7 on offense, 7 on defense
Players to watch:
- QB Damien Ruiz
- RB DeBrian Rains - 463 yards 5 TDs
- RB/ DE Cody Dupas - 104 tackles, 9 sacks
- RB Keon Perkins
- LB Jaylen Harrell
Notes: The Lions went winless in 2018. Only a sophomore, the Lions coaching staff is excited about the potential Ruiz brings to the table. With three strong running backs the ground game should be balanced.
Schedule:
- 8/16 vs Cleveland @ Cleveland 6 p.m. - SCRIMMAGE
- 8/23 vs Diboll @ Diboll 6 p.m. - SCRIMMAGE
- 8/30 vs Shepherd @ Shepherd 7 p.m.
- 9/6 vs Orangefield @ Orangefield 7 p.m.
- 9/13 vs Liberty @ Livingston 7 p.m.
- 9/20 vs Jasper @ Livingston 7 p.m.
- 9/27 vs Huntington @ Livingston 7:30 p.m. - HOMECOMING
- 10/4 BYE
- 10/11 vs Splendora @ Splendora 7 p.m.*
- 10/18 vs Lumberton @ Livingston 7 p.m. *
- 10/25 vs Little Cypress Mauriceville @ LCM 7 p.m. *
- 11/1 vs Bridge City @ Livingston 7 p.m. *
- 11/8 vs Huffman Hargrave @ Huffman Hargrave 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.