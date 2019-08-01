Jacksonville Public Library wants your veteran photos for memorial project

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas library is remembering those who served our country. The Jacksonville Public Library and Vanishing Texana Museum is collecting photos of Cherokee County veterans.
The project is part of an effort to honor those who served in the military. The veterans photo project is also part of the sesquicentennial anniversary of the City of Jacksonville.
“If anyone has a family photo that’s on the wall and they know it’s their great, great whatever, bring it in and we’ll make a copy. You get to keep your original," said Trina Stidham, the director of the Jacksonville Public Library. “This is just a wonderful memorial for the people who served our country.”
Stidham said they’re not just interested in WWI or WWII veterans. They want photos of all those who have served.
The Jacksonville Public Library is on South Jackson Street and is open seven days a week.
