Henderson County deputies capture man wanted on sex assault charge

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Deputies have arrested a man wanted for sexual assault in Henderson County.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Travin Buren Blaylock was arrested in 5200 block of FM 315 on Wednesday at about 11 a.m. Blaylock was arrested by the sheriff’s narcotics team after being found to be in possession of meth.
It was discovered Blaylock was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from Henderson County for a sexual assault. According to the sheriff’s office, he was also wanted in Smith County for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
The sheriff’s office reported Blaylock was then taken and booked into the Henderson County Jail.
