Gas prices down 18 cents compared to same time last year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s one more reason to hit the roads this weekend. Traveling by car just got cheaper.
The average price per gallon in the state of Texas is $2.47, according to AAA Texas. That’s 18 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year and down 4 cents compared to this time last week.
Drivers in Tyler might see prices closer to $2.40, in Longview they’re at $2.43, and drivers in Lufkin can expect a gallon to come in at about $2.39.
A spokesperson with AAA Texas said gasoline demand remains strong and that this is the second straight week that retail gasoline prices have fallen in the Lone Star State.
For current gas prices along your route, check out the AAA app.
