‘Shrek: The Musical’ to open at Lake Country Playhouse

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey and all of their fairytale friends are preparing for two exciting weekends of performances of Shrek: The Musical. For two months, the cast has been rehearsing in one of Texas’ oldest, continuously-operating theaters. The Select Theater (114 N. Johnson St. Mineola, Tx) opened in 1920 and has been showing first-run movies ever since. And since 1978, East Texans have had the opportunity to see live theatrical performances with the Lake Country Playhouse.
Shrek: The Musical is based off the 2001 Dreamworks movie, but according to Emalee Chappa (Pinocchio) there are many moments that are unique to the musical. “We stay along the normal Shrek premises and Shrek storyline," Chappa said, "but there’s little sparks that add to the story.” From big, flashy numbers like Story of my Life featuring the Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch to somber ballads like Who I’d Be, the show offers music for every taste. When we asked Nelson Bond (Shrek) if we could expect any SmashMouth hits he said, "While Shrek the Musical is, well, a musical, the songs are all original to the show. Aside from a certain closing number that you wouldn’t believe.'
After rehearsing an average of four days a week, Christie Mize (Princess Fiona) tells us that rehearsals have been rigorous, but worth it. “It’s like, pretty much, our second life,” Mize said, “but you know, it’s really a release.”
Shrek: The Musical opens Friday (August 2nd) and runs two weekends. To reserve tickets, call the Lake Country Playhouse at 903-569-2300. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students. Discounts are available for groups of ten or more.
