‘Shrek: The Musical’ to open at Lake Country Playhouse

Shrek: The Musical is based off the 2001 Dreamworks movie, but according to Emalee Chappa (Pinocchio) there are many moments that are unique to the musical. “We stay along the normal Shrek premises and Shrek storyline," Chappa said, "but there’s little sparks that add to the story.” From big, flashy numbers like Story of my Life featuring the Big Bad Wolf and the Wicked Witch to somber ballads like Who I’d Be, the show offers music for every taste. When we asked Nelson Bond (Shrek) if we could expect any SmashMouth hits he said, "While Shrek the Musical is, well, a musical, the songs are all original to the show. Aside from a certain closing number that you wouldn’t believe.'