Facebook group helps teachers clear wish lists for classroom supplies

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Teachers are always looking for ways to make their classrooms better. While most school districts provide and allowance for classroom supplies, many teachers still have to dig into their own pockets for those extra items.
Thanks to a Facebook group, that challenge has become easier for teachers across the country, as well as right here in East Texas.
“A teacher in Texas actually started it up and she suggested that she would share her wish list and other teachers would share their lists and we would buy stuff for each other,” said Jenni Cudd, a pre-k teacher at Rusk Primary School. “A lot of the giving is stranger to stranger."
“Our district provides us with money for our classroom, but we go to this training all summer and we’re like, ‘oh I want to implement that!’ And you want to start off the year with it so you end up using your own money to implement these things,” added Shirley Goldsberry who teaches first grade at GW Bradford Primary.
EAST TEXAS NOW: Blake Holland spoke to a group of teachers in Rusk County:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.