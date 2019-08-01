Evening Weather At Your Fintgertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very humid and very warm conditions continue today. There is a slight chance for a few scattered showers through this evening, mainly over the northern sections of East Texas as a weak upper-level disturbance approaches the Red River. For Friday, a Mostly Cloudy sky is expected with a very slight chance for rain during the evening/overnight hours as another disturbance moves in. This weekend, a few stronger upper-level disturbances will move in from the north as we sit on the eastern side of an upper-level area of high pressure. The circulation around that high will push these disturbances over our area. We have increased our First Alert Disruptive Weather Outlook to Medium for the weekend as it is the weekend and many folks will want to be outside. Please make sure you are prepared to move indoors if some heavier rain moves into your area on Saturday and Sunday. Early next week, we are looking for rain chances to diminish and temperatures to rise.