Erik McCoy learning all he can from veteran Brees

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A week into New Orleans Saints Training Camp, rookie Erik McCoy is very much still alive in the battle to be the starting center for the New Orleans Saints.
So are Cameron Tom. Nick Easton. All three players are looking to replace Max Unger who retired after last season.
“It’s an iron sharpens iron type deal,” McCoy said. “We’re supporting each other, and we’re all focused on what it takes to make this team better.”
Going from college ball to starting in the NFL as a rookie is a huge accomplishment. The assignment can be intimidating. McCoy does have one thing going for him, quarterback Drew Brees.
“[He says], ‘Hey rook, slow it down a little bit,”’ McCoy said. ‘You’re pushing yourself a little too much. You’re trying to move too fast. Just listen to me, and we’re going to get it taken care of.’ It’s Drew Brees back there. You’ll give your life to the guy. That’s how much you care about protecting him."
McCoy started 39 games at Texas A&M and only gave up one sack. It is that production that the Saints are looking to duplicate. Right now it is all about leaning the new exchange with Brees.
“The under-center snaps for McCoy may be a little bit more frequent than he’s used to,” Head Coach Sean Peyton said. “It’s early though.”
“The most difficult thing for me is my technique,” McCoy said. “In college you rely a lot on your athletic ability, of course that’s what get you here.But with these guys, you’re technique has to be almost perfect. So that’s been the biggest thing for me so far.”
