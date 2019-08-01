Elusive queen bee means swarm will not leave Rusk County woman’s home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For a second day, the effort was made at the Rusk County home of an East Texas woman to extract thousands of bees that had been living in her walls for years.
After working well into the dusk hour Wednesday night, beekeeper Ray Dickerson had removed thousands of bees from the home of Annette Wiley.
"We were out here until after 9:30, and he was trying to suck the bees out with a vacuum trying to find the queen," Wiley says.
But Dickerson couldn’t capture the queen, which is the only way all the bees will leave.
“If you can find her and put her in a queen cage and drop her down, it isn’t long the other bees will go to her. It takes them 16 to 21 days to hatch off a new bunch of bees,” Dickerson says.
For Annette, it has gone far past the point of being humorous , or just and an inconvenience.
“Well, I’m just really stressed by it now. I just got to do what I do,” she says.
Now Wiley is concerned about her own personal safety unless these bees can be removed. She has suffered allergic reactions to recent stings.
" I got stung because I was out here watching him; he didn’t want to be out here by himself," Annette says.
Wiley says she suffers anxiety each time she goes in and out of her home.
"I can't go through that one door I usually go in, I have to go through my other front door. So I park my vehicles in the front yard now," she says.
Wiley says the intense heat has become a problem, and that the beekeeper will return and try to catch the queen again during cooler temperatures.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.