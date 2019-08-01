East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices steady to higher

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for hay producers.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay traded throughout the state was mostly steady to up to five dollars higher.
Movement was light with many producers cutting second to third cuttings and dairies and feed yards assessing their supplies.
Some producers here in east Texas are concerned over their bermuda grass quality and they’re assessing their manure and fertilizer application.
