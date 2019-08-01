Drugs, firearms, ‘large amount’ of counterfeit money confiscated in Marshall PD SWAT arrest

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Police Department made several arrests when serving a warrant at a house on N. Grove Street Wednesday.
Police say that on Wednesday July 31, at 3 p.m., the Marshall Police Department SWAT Team and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence at 603 North Grove Street in Marshall. The search warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by narcotics investigators with the Marshall Police Department.
The warrant was served without incident, police say, and the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of over six pounds of marijuana, six firearms, a small amount of suspected cocaine, in addition to several other miscellaneous illegally possessed narcotics. Officers also located approximately $2600 in US currency, along with a large quantity of counterfeit currency, inside the residence.
Three occupants of the residence were arrested. Keyan Devon Jernigan, 25; Daric Torrez Johnson, 26; and Lavonza Dewayne Spears, 19, were all charged with Delivery of Marijuana over 5 lbs, less than 50 lbs in a Drug Free Zone, two counts of theft of a firearm, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released as it continues.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.