COWBOYS CAMP: Dak Prescott continuing to learn from Jon Kitna and Kellen Moore

OXNARD, CALIFORNIA (KLTV) - The Cowboys offensive brain trust is in the hands of a pair of former backup Dallas QBs, Kellen Moore and Jon Kitna. They’ve provided a lot of knowledge for Dak Prescott to absorb. And he has.
“Yeah it’s been good, obviously,” said OC Kellen Moore. “It’s his fourth year. At this point, so much of it you can say it’s his show. As far as his commands, he runs the show.”
Coach Jason Garrett was asked how coaches can get a quarterback to get rid of habits they don’t want.
“Just continuing to talk,” said Garrett. “Continuing to talk and training the right habits.”
It’s obvious Garrett has a lot of faith in his two lieutenants, as the offense is expected to be more aggressive and more unpredictable.
“I just think he grows every day,” said Kitna. “When you do things and you learn from those experiences, experiences hopefully you get better. And Kellen has certainly done that. He’s been around football his whole life.”
On the surface it appears the Cowboys have a couple of mad scientist of offense that could challenge elite defenses of the NFL
