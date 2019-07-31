UT Health Tyler receives new CT scanner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -UT Health Tyler is unveiling a new medical imaging scanner.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley got an inside look on how the new equipment will potentially save lives.
“It's high caliber equipment for our patients and it's just going to lead to better results for our physicians giving them that much more information, explains Bill Tobin, Radiology Director, UT Health Tyler.
Tobin says the newest diagnostic imaging equipment, known as IQon Spectral Scanner aims to improve better capabilities.
“With this system one pass through we’ve got all the energy levels we need to look at or possibly need to look at. To look at the stone in the gallbladder to see what it comprised of. We can tell if it’s a calcium stone or what it’s made up of,” explains Tobin.
Tobin says the new machine uses dual energy which allows patients to be scanned faster. “With this system it’s one tube with a thick detector so much more information like you would with a dual energy system but with same amount of radiation. Same radiation, more information, and less repeats studies."
Tobin notes that the new CT scanner provides more accurate detail for patients with medical conditions.
“Bone marrow edema, swelling, that in a trauma a patient’s body goes through a lot of impact and your conventional CT or Xray wouldn’t show any swelling of the bone marrow whereas this can get to that level of detail where it can see bone trauma of very minute detail.”
Robert Dunn is the CT Coordinator at UT Health Tyler. He says the new CT scanner offers higher quality imaging in a single scan, Potential for less radiation exposure, and gives more detail for cancer treatment response.
“This can detect a wide range of cancers which you can detect in a conventional CT scanning. This has the potential to further characterize those tumors and give a greater detail. Let’s the radiologist better assess the tumors for different types of cancers,” says Dunn.
With 50-100 patients a day being scanned; Dunn is hopeful the latest technology will provide a clearer diagnosis.
“The scanner gives physicians additional information wouldn’t get on a conventional CT scanning. Hopefully that results in a benefit to the patient, a better plan of care, and better treatment options."
Officials say there is currently 28 IQon Spectral Scanners in service nationwide including four in Texas.
