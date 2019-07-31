VIDEO: Tyler police investigating gas station robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department officers are investigating after two suspects robbed a gas station at gunpoint.
They got away with numerous packs of cigarettes, police say. The department released a statement on the incident Wednesday.
About 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Valero in the 1300 block of West Southwest Loop 323 in response to an aggravated robbery.
Police say two armed suspects entered the store and stole cash from the register, along with multiple packs of cigarettes. The suspects fled on foot.
Both suspects are described as black males, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall and between the ages of 17 and 25. The suspects were wearing ski-knit caps over their faces and black clothing.
No one was injured during the incident.
To provide information on the case, call the department at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (2833). Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges being filed against the suspects.
