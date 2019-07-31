Splish splash fun opens at Davis Park

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) -Children of all ages are invited to splish and splash at the grand opening of a new splash pad.
Thursday, the opening is at noon and the ribbon cutting is at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited to enter the cool family friendly festivities at Davis Park in Carthage. The city broke ground on the project in mid-June and now it’s time to dive in.
The hours will be Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Davis Park is located at 200 Community Drive.
