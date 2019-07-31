Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for abandoning endangering child

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for abandoning endangering a child.
According to their Facebook page, the office is looking for 34-year-old Matthew Labeff. He reportedly is 5′11″ tall and weight about 180 lbs. The sheriff’s office reports he has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Labeff is wanted by the sheriff’s office on a warrant for the charge of abandoning/endangering a child. His bond is set at $300,000.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Aaron Hinton with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or via email at ahinton@smith-county.com.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.