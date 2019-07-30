East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of rain for some on Tuesday...no rain for many. As we head into the rest of this week, the rain chances will remain fairly low. Heading into the weekend, however, slightly better chances for the afternoon/evening showers/thundershowers will occur, but nothing more than about a 30% chance. Temperatures should remain fairly close to normal through Friday, then cool a bit with more clouds on Saturday and Sunday. We will then warm back up early next week and for the next 10-14 days as high pressure settles in for a long summer stay. Stay cool, East Texas.