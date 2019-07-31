Meals on Wheels hires new executive director

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas program that provides close to 3,000 meals a day to home bound seniors has a new leader in the driver’s seat.
GMET’s Brennon Gurley spoke to a client about how Meals on Wheels East Texas is serving up more than just a meal.
For close to 50 years, Meals on Wheels East Texas has been providing a service that delivers food to the doors of an aging population.
“When I see them with a little bag in their hand. I don’t care if they haven’t been here before as long as I know it’s coming from Meals on Wheels and it’s a very comforting thing to an older person,” explains Mary Tucker, a recipient of Meals on Wheels East Texas.
Every weekday, more than 200 volunteers in a 6 county region, deliver a hot nutritional meal to senior citizens like Tucker, ages 60 and older who are home bound.
“When they bring the meal you’ve got somebody you haven’t seen and it’s important for people to associate with people. I enjoy the people that bring the meal. but I also enjoy when Meals on Wheels helps me,” explains Tucker.
Tucker knows firsthand how important the home deliveries are as it allows her and other senior citizens to maintain a sense of normalcy.
“Meals on Wheels is not just about eating. It has emotions in it, it has facts in it. It’s just something most people wouldn’t hardly enjoy, but I enjoy it,” says Tucker.
Although he’s been at the helm a short time, the organizations newest executive, John Moore, is making it his mission to deliver more than just a meal.
“We’re a friend, we are someone who’s going to come in and check on you and make sure you’re okay. If you’re not, we’re going to help you and make sure the right person is called,” says Moore.
Moore knows the value of providing its services to elderly clients as his family has been connected to the nonprofit for more than 40 years.
“We are getting older and as we age we are going to need medical care, we are going to need to be checked on and we somebody is going to need to make sure that age group is getting the right nutrition.”
In the coming months, Moore hopes to spread awareness about the organizations services, recruit more volunteers, increase fundraising, and expand services.
“We are going to continue to serve our clients but we are going to find new clients who need what we have to offer, and that is food, friendship, and more than a meal,” says Moore.
Click here: For more information about how you can volunteer or donate to Meals on Wheels East Texas.
