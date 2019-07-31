Kilgore woman talks about massive beehive found in home

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A Kilgore woman is trying again to get rid of what she says is millions of bees in her home.
Annette Wiley says the bees have been a problem for about six years. Everyone she’s called has suggested exterminating them. And sealing an exterior hole caused the bees to enter Wiley’s home through an outlet.
She finally found a beekeeper to remove the queen and relocate the hive. Wiley hopes that will solve her bee problem for good.
“I don’t need but one queen in this house,” she said as she laughed.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.