Jacksonville ISD giving away 1000 backpacks to students

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville ISD students from Pre-K through high school can get a free backpack stuffed full with school supplies on Thursday, August 1.
Volunteers from Jacksonville ISD and Cornerbrook Baptist Church spent Tuesday evening filling 1000 backpacks with grade-appropriate items.
Kim Smith, the project coordinator for the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, said the community support has taken this from a small project of 125 backpacks — 14 years ago, when they started — to the grand event it is now.
Students must be present to receive the backpack, but they are free to any Jacksonville ISD student.
Backpacks can be picked up at the John Alexander Gym on the Jacksonville ISD campus, from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1.
