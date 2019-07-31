East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Fairly quiet weather is likely through Friday with scattered afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers possible over the weekend. Temperatures are likely to remain on the Hot side through Friday, cooling a bit this weekend because of increased clouds and the rain chances, then we start warming back up again next week. Lows should remain in the middle 70s and highs in the 90s, however, middle 90s through Friday and then next week...some lower 90s this weekend. Heat Index Values are likely to be near 100-105 degrees for the next few days, lower over the weekend and then back to triple digits next week. Stay cool, East Texas.