East Texas Ag News: How weather affected cotton crops this year

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas cotton farmers whose fields survived the early season’s inhospitable weather conditions are hoping for a market rally, but an Agrilife extension economist says price speculation at this point is risky.
Cotton acreage is down due to weather delays or bad conditions for the crop’s emergence in many parts of Texas.
The June USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service acreage report estimated 13.7 million acres of cotton were planted this year which is a three percent decrease compared to last year.
From a market perspective, it’s still unclear how the reduced cotton acres will affect long-term prices.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news by clicking over to ETXAgNews.com.