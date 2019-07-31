Downtown Tyler expects up to 15,000 people for CityFest event

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 31, 2019 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 4:14 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CityFest East Texas will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Oct 5 and ^ on the square in downtown Tyler and along surrounding streets.

The free event will feature a Family Fun Zone, sports demos, concerts and a message from international speaker Andrew Palau. CityFest East Texas will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

Several road closures will be in place in the days before and during the event:

  • Thursday, Oct. 3 - Monday, Oct. 7 – Broadway Ave between Ferguson St and Elm St
  • Thursday, Oct. 3 - Monday, Oct 7 – Erwin St between College Ave and Spring Ave
  • Friday, Oct. 4 (after 5 p.m.)- Monday, Oct. 7 (7 a.m.) – Ferguson St. between Bois D Arc Ave and Spring Ave
  • Friday, Oct. 4 (after 5 p.m.)- Monday, Oct. 7 (7 a.m.) – College Ave between Locust St and Elm St
  • Friday, Oct. 4 (after 5 p.m.)- Monday, Oct. 7 (7 a.m.) – EXTENSION - Broadway Ave between Locust St and Elm St
  • Saturday, october 5 (8 a.m.) - Monday, October 7 (7 a.m.) – Bois D Arc Ave between Locust St and Elm St, Ferguson St between North Bonner Ave and Spring Ave, and Erwin St between north Bonner Ave and Spring Ave

