City of Tyler gets ready to host its annual back-to-school supply drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler’s annual back-to-school supply drive will be Thursday at the Harvey Hall Convention Center.
School is Cool is the theme for this year’s drive. This will be the sixth year that the City of Tyler has hosted the event.
“You don’t have to register. You just show up,” said Angela Bennis. “There is usually a pretty good line going on, so get here early to get in line”
Bennis said the first 2,000 school-age children in line will receive free backpacks stuffed full of school supplies.
All school-age children from Smith County and surrounding counties are welcome to attend.
Bennis said tickets for the 2,000 free backpacks will be handed out at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow. The doors will open a short time after that she said.
Inside, the Harvey Convention Center, the children will also have access to free services like immunizations, haircuts, and vision screenings. Bennis said the food trucks that will be on-site will be the only places that charge fees.
“It gets the kids really excited to start the new year,” Bennis said. “They have supplies, and they have everything they need, so they are just super-excited to get back to school.”
In the last few weeks, organizers of the event hoped for school supply and monetary donations. They were also asking for sponsorships from local businesses and organizations.
