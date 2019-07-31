Brookshire’s reaches $10K settlement with OSHA following investigation into warehouse death

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story reported the settlement was in connection to the warehouse death. The violations and settlement were not related to the death but were discovered during the subsequent investigation.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Following an initial fine of $26,520, a Tyler grocery company has reached an informal settlement of $10,608 with a federal agency in connection with a warehouse death investigation.
Kaspar Holland, 22, was killed in an industrial accident at the Brookshire’s Grocery Company’s warehouse location at the corner of Old Jacksonville Highway and Loop 323 on March 16.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the fine on June 19 and cited two violations. OSHA records show an informal settlement was reached on July 16 and one of the violations was deleted.
Brookshire’s spokeswoman Ellen Reynolds said the violation was not related to the death but related to striping on a dock which was cited while OSHA officials were investigating the death. Reynolds said the violation which has been deleted was concerning the death and Brookshire’s was able to get them to drop that citation on appeal.
The company released the following statement on Wednesday in regards to the settlement:
In June, OSHA filed two initial citations, one involving the accident that occurred in March and one not involving the accident. BGC contested the citation involving the accident, which involved training related to narrow aisles and restricted places. BGC provided documentation of the training in question, and as a result, the citation involving the accident was withdrawn. The uncontested citation fine, which did not involve the accident or the area where the accident occurred, was reduced from $13,260 to $10,608. While we are pleased with the outcome with the OSHA case, like the Tyler Police Department’s investigation, we are no less saddened by the loss of a valuable employee from the incident in March. Our Company has extensive preventative processes, procedures and training in place to ensure the safety of our employees and had operated warehouse facilities for close to 70 years without a fatality. BGC remains committed to providing a safe work environment for our warehouse employees as evidenced by 70 years of operations without an accident of this nature.
