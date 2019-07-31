Brookshire’s reaches $10K settlement with OSHA following investigation into warehouse death

In June, OSHA filed two initial citations, one involving the accident that occurred in March and one not involving the accident. BGC contested the citation involving the accident, which involved training related to narrow aisles and restricted places. BGC provided documentation of the training in question, and as a result, the citation involving the accident was withdrawn. The uncontested citation fine, which did not involve the accident or the area where the accident occurred, was reduced from $13,260 to $10,608. While we are pleased with the outcome with the OSHA case, like the Tyler Police Department’s investigation, we are no less saddened by the loss of a valuable employee from the incident in March. Our Company has extensive preventative processes, procedures and training in place to ensure the safety of our employees and had operated warehouse facilities for close to 70 years without a fatality. BGC remains committed to providing a safe work environment for our warehouse employees as evidenced by 70 years of operations without an accident of this nature.