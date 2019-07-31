Annual Asbury House Garage Sale kicks off Aug. 2 in Longview

WEBXTRA: Part 1: First United Methodist Church preps for Asbury House Garage Sale in Longview
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | July 31, 2019 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 2:42 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - First United Methodist Church in Longview is getting ready for its annual garage sale benefiting the Asbury House Child Enrichment Center.

The church hosts the garage sale every year on the first Friday and Saturday of August. According to their website, the sale includes thousands of items from books and furniture to clothing and home decor with the recent addition of a boutique selection.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 3. Admission is $2. The First United Methodist Church is in downtown Longview at the corner of Green and Whaley streets.

The Asbury House Children Enrichment Center is turning 50. To celebrate, the non-profit preschool is partnering with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and First United Methodist Church of Longview for a weekend of events. (Jamey Boyum/Multimedia Journalist)
The Asbury House Children Enrichment Center is turning 50. To celebrate, the non-profit preschool is partnering with the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and First United Methodist Church of Longview for a weekend of events. (Jamey Boyum/Multimedia Journalist)

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.