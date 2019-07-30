UT-Tyler releases statement following student’s death at Splash Kingdom

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University of Texas at Tyler released a statement following the death of one of their students at the Splash Kingdom water park in Canton.
According to the university, Emmanuel Ogunfuwa was an UT-Tyler student and had attended the university in the fall of 2018 and the spring and summer of 2019.
On Tuesday, UT-Tyler released the following statement regarding Ogunfuwa’s death:
We are saddened by the news of Emmanuel’s passing and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. UT Tyler has been in contact with his family to offer and coordinate support, and grief counseling is available for the university community.
Canton police reported they responded on Sunday to a reported drowning at the waterpark. When they arrived they found an unresponsive man who had been rescued from a 10-foot deep pool near the Volcano slide. CPR was performed and the man was taken via helicopter to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Canton police reported an autopsy has been ordered.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.