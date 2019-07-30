Tyler woman pleads guilty in connection with daycare abuse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman accused of injuring a boy’s back at a daycare has pleaded guilty to the charge.
Tabitha Kate Bray, 22, pleaded guilty to a charge of injury to a child in Judge Kerry Russell’s court on Monday, according to court records. She is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Aug. 22.
Bray was arrested on the charge on Oct. 10.
According to an arrest affidavit, Bray injured a one-year-old’s back on Sept. 19. The affidavit states police spoke with the child’s mother on Sept. 20, who said her child was beaten on the back by an employee because he would not nap.
Police then spoke with another employee, who said she walked in on Bray patting the child on the back and it “seemed a little too rough.” She said she looked at the child’s back and saw bruising with red spots.
Police reviewed video recordings of the classroom which showed Bray sit down with the child and pat him on the back for several minutes. The child went to sleep but woke up about 45 minutes later and the video shows Bray walk back over to him and pat him on the back for several more minutes. The video then shows Bray put the child in a high chair and made to face a wall. Bray then moves the child from the chair and back on the mat, according to the affidavit.
“When describing Tabitha’s hand contact to [the child’s] back; it is not a gentle pat, but is one with less force than that of an assaultive hit or slap,” the affidavit states. “Tabitha’s hand contacts [the child’s] back numerous times. It appears that Tabitha progressively becomes more forceful in her handling of [the child] when trying to make him lay down on the mat.”
According to the affidavit, Bray patted the child approximately 1,010 times on the back over the course of two days.
Police interviewed Bray on Sept. 27. She said she had been instructed to pat the children when they do not sleep and that had been all she was taught to do, according to the affidavit. She said she had been getting frustrated with the child but she did not believe she had lost control.
Police interviewed another employee on Oct. 4, who said they had heard the child crying, along with a loud “hitting noise.” She said she relieved Bray and saw that the child’s back was “really red,” according to the affidavit.
According to the Texas Health and Human Services website, the state inspected the daycare on Sept. 27 and found no violations.
