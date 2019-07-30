New Smith County fire marshal holds post for second time

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County’s new fire marshal is officially on the job. This isn’t the first time Jay brooks has served as the county’s fire marshal.
He held the job from May 2014 to December 2015 before returning to the private sector. As the fire marshal, Brooks will also serve as the county’s emergency management coordinator.
“Our office takes care of maintaining readiness for disasters whenever they may occur. So that’s real important to me to make sure if something like that was to happen that we’re ready for it,” Brooks said.
Brooks is taking over after former fire marshal Connie Wasson retired in June.
