DPS releases information on crash that killed Nacogdoches graduate, mother

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: From the Texas Department of Public Safety
On July 28, 2019 at 7:10 p.m., Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on IH-20, seven miles east of the city of Winona in Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Ford F-150, Ross Tyler Campbell, 21, of Olla, LA, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 and failed to observe traffic slowing ahead. The Ford collided with a 2019 Chevrolet TRAX, driven by Dale John Bellard Jr., 44, of Nacogdoches who’s vehicle then struck a 2013 Audi 6PL driven by Donald Edward Tiller, 51, of Ft. Worth. As a result of the crash, Bellard Jr. was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in stable condition, his passenger, Quondaila Christine Bellard, 40, of Nacogdoches was pronounced decease at the scene by Judge Shamburger and was taken to Harmon Funeral Home in Tyler. Another passenger in that vehicle, Elyssa Arlene, 18, of Nacogdoches was transported to UT-Health – Tyler where she later died. Another passenger in that vehicle, Dominic James-Armon Sellers, 21, of Nacogdoches was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in critical condition. Campbell and Tiller were not shown to have been injured as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
PREVIOUS: Nacogdoches ISD is offering counseling to its students following the death of one of their recent graduates.
According to their Facebook page, Elyssa Bellard, who was a 2019 graduate from Nacogdoches High School, died on Sunday in a car crash. The district reported Bellard’s mother, Quondalia, also died in the wreck. Bellard’s father, Dale, and her brother, DJ, were reportedly injured in the crash and are receiving treatment in a hospital in Tyler.
“Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student,” Nacogdoches High School stated on their Facebook page.
The school stated their counseling team will available to their students and additional support teams may be called in from elsewhere in the district. The school said the counseling center will be open to their students before the school year begins as well as during.
“Such an incident can have a profound effect on a student. Anytime death touches us it is extremely stressful,” the school stated.
The high school reminded parents to keep an eye on their students and monitor their communications to “further assess their potential needs.” Parents are urged to discuss with their students about their feelings and how they are coping.
The school stated funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time.
KTRE has contacted the Department of Public Safety for more information on the crash.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.