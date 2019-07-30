DPS releases information on crash that killed Nacogdoches graduate, mother

On July 28, 2019 at 7:10 p.m., Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on IH-20, seven miles east of the city of Winona in Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Ford F-150, Ross Tyler Campbell, 21, of Olla, LA, was traveling eastbound on IH-20 and failed to observe traffic slowing ahead. The Ford collided with a 2019 Chevrolet TRAX, driven by Dale John Bellard Jr., 44, of Nacogdoches who’s vehicle then struck a 2013 Audi 6PL driven by Donald Edward Tiller, 51, of Ft. Worth. As a result of the crash, Bellard Jr. was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in stable condition, his passenger, Quondaila Christine Bellard, 40, of Nacogdoches was pronounced decease at the scene by Judge Shamburger and was taken to Harmon Funeral Home in Tyler. Another passenger in that vehicle, Elyssa Arlene, 18, of Nacogdoches was transported to UT-Health – Tyler where she later died. Another passenger in that vehicle, Dominic James-Armon Sellers, 21, of Nacogdoches was transported to UT-Health – Tyler in critical condition. Campbell and Tiller were not shown to have been injured as a result of the crash.