EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Another warm, muggy start with temperatures in the mid 70s this morning. Afternoon high temperatures will once again depend on who gets the rain today. Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through the day, especially during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s across East Texas. Only a slight chance for rain mainly in Deep East Texas tomorrow with warming temperatures through midweek. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will top out near 95 degrees. Hot and humid conditions are expected through the end of the work week and chances for rain return to the forecast this weekend.