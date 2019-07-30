Lufkin VFW Post 1836 partners with Chamber of Commerce to revitalize group

Lufkin, Texas (KTRE) - The VFW Post in Lufkin is making efforts to be more visible in the community.
On Tuesday, Post 1836 formally partnered with the Chamber of Commerce in Angelina County.
This follows a February 2018 tough decision they made to sell the facility. At that time, the post was struggling to keep up.
“There was a time where membership had been lagging, the presence and the visibility with the community had been slowing down and quite frankly just even amongst post membership there wasn’t a whole lot of active participation unfortunately,” said Ashley Bratton, post commander.
But as time progressed, a group of members came together to help revitalize the place.
“This is our home. And this is where we want to be, and what we’ve seen over the course of last year, we can make that happen,” Bratton said.
With the ribbon-cutting ceremony, they partnered with the Chamber of Commerce to showcase some of the activities the post offers.
"It's a networking program. We reach out to other businesses and see how we can help them and their veterans and they in turn support us it's like a two way street," said Joe Wolf, quarter master.
Not only does the VFW host the annual fall carnival, but now they offer karaoke, dances and engage more in the community. The most recent example is the flag retirement ceremony in June at the Angelina County Farmer’s Market.
The organization is taking one step at time and the members are actively working to stay in the same facility.
“We’ve been even energized by a handful of new members, some people that have transferred from other posts, some people that have moved to East Texas and brought their skills and abilities with them,” Bratton said.
Leaders with the VFW Post 1836 said at the moment they are not actively working to sell the facility; rather they are focusing their efforts to provide more events for the community.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.